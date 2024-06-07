IFC and CIS Group Partner to Enhance Technical and Vocational Training in Lebanon and Iraq

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has signed an agreement with CIS Group, the largest technical and vocational training (TVET) school in Lebanon, to enhance its operations across Lebanon and Iraq. This partnership aims to increase youth employability and is part of the Prospects Partnership, a global initiative funded by the Government of the Netherlands to improve access to education, social protection, and decent work for host communities and other vulnerable groups.

Through this collaboration, IFC will support CIS, a Lebanese firm operating in both Lebanon and Iraq, by improving its corporate governance practices and aligning its education services with labor market needs. This project marks IFC’s first engagement in Lebanon’s TVET sector.

Dr. Abdulkader Mikdash, President of CIS Group, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "IFC’s global experience and expertise will be instrumental for us, especially in terms of improving our corporate governance and equipping graduates with the skills employers need. We are eager to work together to strengthen our operational structure and secure a better future for our graduates."

Geopolitical and economic challenges, including high unemployment rates, continue to impede growth in Lebanon and Iraq. According to the International Labour Organization, almost half of Lebanon’s youth are unemployed (47.8 percent), with women facing even greater difficulty in securing jobs. In Iraq, the youth unemployment rate stands at 32.3 percent, according to World Bank estimates. Supporting CIS and its extensive network across both countries can help address these issues by equipping youth with relevant skills, thereby boosting employment, productivity, and economic growth.

Hans Peter van der Woude, Ambassador of the Netherlands to Lebanon, emphasized the importance of this engagement: "Lebanon has been facing severe socioeconomic and financial challenges, including high youth unemployment. This engagement is important as it fosters the inclusion of youth in a drive for job opportunities, supporting the country's economic recovery."

Both Lebanon and Iraq have significant populations of vulnerable individuals who struggle to secure livelihoods and find jobs. Approximately 10 percent of CIS students in both countries come from marginalized and vulnerable groups. IFC will assist CIS in exploring opportunities for including these groups in the job market through stronger coordination with the private sector to explore job placement options and through partnerships with other development institutions and agencies active in this space.

Hela Cheikhrouhou, IFC Regional Vice President for the Middle East, Central Asia, Türkiye, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, highlighted the potential impact of the partnership: "Matching skills with market needs can be a gamechanger for creating jobs. Our new partnership with CIS aims to do exactly that by ensuring that technical and vocational education is tailored to workforce demand and leads to actual job opportunities -- especially for youth, women, and other vulnerable groups -- while serving as an example for others to follow suit."

For over 50 years, IFC has been a steadfast partner of Lebanon, supporting the country’s private sector with investments and advice across various sectors, including finance, manufacturing, construction, retail, and ICT. Since 2005, IFC has invested more than $920 million in Lebanese firms, deploying $603 million from its own account and mobilizing $317 million from other partners, which has enabled the creation and maintenance of over 41,500 jobs, with more than 7,000 of those held by women.

This new initiative aims to further these efforts by enhancing the skills of the workforce in Lebanon and Iraq, ultimately contributing to economic stability and growth in the region.