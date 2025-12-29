Left Menu

Iraq's New Parliament Speaker Ushers in Government Formation

Iraq's parliament elected Sunni Muslim lawmaker Haibat al-Halbousi as speaker in its inaugural session, setting in motion the formation of a new government post-November's national election. The speaker will play a crucial role in maintaining legislative order within Iraq's sectarian political landscape, as the country navigates international influences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 19:34 IST
Iraq's New Parliament Speaker Ushers in Government Formation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal moment following Iraq's national election last November, parliament has elected Sunni Muslim lawmaker Haibat al-Halbousi as their new speaker. This marks the commencement of the often lengthy process to establish a new government.

The parliamentary session saw Halbousi secure 208 out of 283 votes, highlighting his significant support among lawmakers. In Iraq's complex and sectarian political system, the speaker's role is essential for maintaining legislative order.

Under the Iraqi constitution, the newly elected parliament must quickly elect a speaker, two deputies, and a president within 30 days. The elected president will then task the largest parliamentary bloc, led by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, with government formation, amidst the challenging balancing act of U.S. and Iranian influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala's Operation 'Bar Code': Unveiling the Spurious Liquor Scandal

Kerala's Operation 'Bar Code': Unveiling the Spurious Liquor Scandal

 India
2
Jacob Bethell: From IPL Pressure to Ashes Glory

Jacob Bethell: From IPL Pressure to Ashes Glory

 Australia
3
Key Hamas Figures Lost in Gaza Conflict

Key Hamas Figures Lost in Gaza Conflict

 Global
4
Rising Tensions: China's Military Drills in Taiwan Strait

Rising Tensions: China's Military Drills in Taiwan Strait

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025