Iraq's New Parliament Speaker Ushers in Government Formation

In a pivotal moment following Iraq's national election last November, parliament has elected Sunni Muslim lawmaker Haibat al-Halbousi as their new speaker. This marks the commencement of the often lengthy process to establish a new government.

The parliamentary session saw Halbousi secure 208 out of 283 votes, highlighting his significant support among lawmakers. In Iraq's complex and sectarian political system, the speaker's role is essential for maintaining legislative order.

Under the Iraqi constitution, the newly elected parliament must quickly elect a speaker, two deputies, and a president within 30 days. The elected president will then task the largest parliamentary bloc, led by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, with government formation, amidst the challenging balancing act of U.S. and Iranian influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)