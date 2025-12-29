Iraq's Parliament Convenes Post-Election: Steps Toward New Governance
Iraq's newly elected parliament convened its first session to start governmental formation after the recent election. Lawmakers must elect a speaker, two deputies, and a new president within 30 days. The largest parliamentary bloc will then be tasked with forming a government, a typically prolonged process.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 29-12-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 16:01 IST
- Country:
- Iraq
Iraq's newly elected parliament gathered for its inaugural session following the November elections, marking the initial step towards creating a new government structure.
During this first session, lawmakers are expected to elect a speaker and two deputies. The process stipulates that a new president be chosen by the assembly within 30 days.
Once elected, the president will invite the largest parliamentary bloc to form a government—a task known for its lengthy negotiation period in Iraq.
