Adani Group Calls for Open Source Passenger Systems to Break Vendor Monopoly

Adani Group's airport business chief, Arun Bansal, advocates for open-source and interoperable passenger processing systems in airports to end the current vendor monopoly. Adani Airport Holdings Ltd collaborates with Indian software companies to develop an indigenous software stack for these systems, emphasizing no policy changes are needed.

07-06-2024 13:28 IST
Arun Bansal
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Group's airport business head, Arun Bansal, has called for a shift towards open-source and interoperable passenger processing systems at airports, addressing the monopoly of current vendors. Speaking at the CAPA India Aviation Summit 2024, Bansal emphasized the need for Indian software developers to create open-source systems.

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), which manages seven airports and is developing the Navi Mumbai airport, is collaborating with Indian software companies for this initiative. Bansal noted, 'We really want Indian software developers to come up and create a passenger processing system that is open source, open in nature.'

Bansal clarified that the group is not planning to develop such a system on its own, but instead, it is working with top-tier Indian software firms to create an indigenous software stack for passenger processing. He also mentioned there is no need for policy changes to implement open-source systems.

