Sealdah Station Upgrades Cause Suburban Train Chaos

Passengers faced significant delays and hardships on Friday due to cancellations and short-terminations of suburban trains at Sealdah station for infrastructure upgrades. This included platform extensions and installation of an electronic interlocking system, affecting 80 local trains and multiple services over the weekend.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-06-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 17:08 IST
Passengers encountered substantial delays on Friday as numerous suburban trains were either canceled or short-terminated due to an infrastructure upgrade at Sealdah station. According to officials, the modifications, aimed at extending platform lengths to support 12-coach EMU trains and implementing an electronic interlocking system, led to the cancellation of 80 local trains.

Railway authorities indicated that the disruptions could persist into Saturday, attributing the inconveniences to a three-day modernization project initiated early Friday. While operations on five of Sealdah's 21 platforms were suspended, a total of 147 suburban train services will be short-terminated or short-originated amid the upgrade efforts, with 806 trains continuing to operate.

In addition, four express trains, including the Sealdah-Ajmer Superfast Express and Hate Bajare Express, will now originate and terminate at Kolkata station instead of Sealdah. The disruptions caused excessive crowding and extended wait times for passengers on a busy working day.

