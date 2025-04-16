Russian Forces Capture Key Donetsk Village
The Russian Defence Ministry has announced the capture of the village of Kalynove in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. However, Reuters has not independently verified this report. The situation remains tense as battles continue in eastern Ukraine.
The Russian Defence Ministry declared on Wednesday that its military forces successfully took control of the village of Kalynove, located in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.
Despite this announcement, Reuters has not been able to independently verify the current circumstances on the battlefield.
The fighting in eastern Ukraine continues to be a focal point of international attention as tensions rise.
