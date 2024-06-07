Left Menu

Stylish and Affordable Motorcycles Hit Indian Market with KAW Veloce and Brixton Partnership

KAW Veloce Motors Pvt. Ltd., India has partnered with Brixton Motorcycles Austria to introduce stylish and affordable motorcycles to the Indian market. With a focus on design, quality, and after-sales service, the collaboration aims to meet the growing demand in India. Initial models include Crossfire 500X and Cromwell 1200X.

KAW Veloce Motors Pvt. Ltd., India, part of the esteemed KAW Group, has announced a strategic partnership with Brixton Motorcycles Austria. This move aims to bring a range of stylish and affordable motorcycles to satisfy the burgeoning demand in India's massive two-wheeler market.

The collaboration leverages the extensive experience and legacies of both companies in manufacturing and retail. Initially, four Brixton models—Crossfire 500X, Crossfire 500XC, Cromwell 1200, and Cromwell 1200X—will be launched by the upcoming festive season. These models boast retro-inspired designs, urban riding suitability, and customization possibilities.

Looking forward, the partnership has a two-phase expansion plan, beginning with setting up a manufacturing facility in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. The strategy also includes the introduction of new bikes tailored specifically for Indian consumers. Enthusiasts can anticipate high standards of quality and innovation, marking a new era in Indian urban mobility.

