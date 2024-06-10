Modi Govt Approves 3 Crore New Homes Under PMAY Initiative
The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved assistance for constructing three crore houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. This initiative aims to meet the housing needs of additional rural and urban households. The decision underscores the government's commitment to improving quality of life and inclusive growth.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, the Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sanctioned government support for constructing three crore homes as part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).
This pivotal decision emerged from the Prime Minister's first cabinet meeting for his third term, convened at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence, with key ministers from NDA allies in attendance.
Announcing the initiative, officials highlighted the Prime Minister's resolve to address the housing demands of an expanding population of eligible families. Modi praised the decision, emphasizing its role in enhancing the 'ease of living' and affirming the government's commitment to social welfare and inclusive growth.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Josef Newgarden Triumphs in Historic Indianapolis 500 Back-to-Back Win Amid Scandal
Sassoon Hospital Scandal: Doctors Arrested for Evidence Tampering in Fatal Accident Case
Telangana By-Election: Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Constituency Votes for New MLC
Hyundai Inaugurates First Fast EV Charging Station in Chennai
Blood Sample Swap Scandal: Sassoon Hospital's Doctor Arrested