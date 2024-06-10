Left Menu

Modi Govt Approves 3 Crore New Homes Under PMAY Initiative

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved assistance for constructing three crore houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. This initiative aims to meet the housing needs of additional rural and urban households. The decision underscores the government's commitment to improving quality of life and inclusive growth.

Updated: 10-06-2024 22:49 IST
In a significant move, the Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sanctioned government support for constructing three crore homes as part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

This pivotal decision emerged from the Prime Minister's first cabinet meeting for his third term, convened at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence, with key ministers from NDA allies in attendance.

Announcing the initiative, officials highlighted the Prime Minister's resolve to address the housing demands of an expanding population of eligible families. Modi praised the decision, emphasizing its role in enhancing the 'ease of living' and affirming the government's commitment to social welfare and inclusive growth.

