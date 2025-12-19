Left Menu

Pedaling for Pride: The Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon Journey

The Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon, organized by the NCC, highlighted fitness, social harmony, and national pride throughout Jharkhand. Paying tribute to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, it encouraged public participation and promoted environmental consciousness. The initiative aims to inspire youth to embody courage, sacrifice, and leadership values.

Pedaling for Pride: The Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon Journey
The Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon, organized by the National Cadet Corps (NCC), saw enthusiastic participation across Jharkhand on its second day. Aimed at promoting fitness, social harmony, and national pride, the event paid tribute to the legendary tribal freedom fighter Veer Birsa Munda.

The cyclothon, themed "Shaurya Ke Kadam, Kranti Ki Ore," was flagged off at various locations including Mandar and Lohardaga. Key figures like former Minister Bandhu Tirkey and Project Director Sushma Neelam from the Integrated Tribal Development Agency marked the inauguration, alongside Ulihatu's commencement by Khunti Deputy Commissioner R Ronita.

With military officers, NCC cadets, and local dignitaries present, the event was enlivened by cultural performances celebrating Jharkhand's diverse heritage. Participants received enthusiastic support along the route, promoting environmental consciousness and honoring the sacrifices of Birsa Munda. The event culminates in a grand welcome, signaling the start of an inspiring journey to New Delhi, concluding at the Prime Minister's Rally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

