Left Menu

Promising Future for Kolkata Port Under Sonowal and Thakur

Rathendra Raman, chairman of the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, expressed optimism about the second terms of Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of State Shantanu Thakur. Raman believes their continued support will propel the development of Kolkata Port, which plans to invest over Rs 5,000 crore by 2030.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-06-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 23:44 IST
Promising Future for Kolkata Port Under Sonowal and Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

Rathendra Raman, chairman of the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, welcomed the reappointment of Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and West Bengal's Minister of State, Shantanu Thakur, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet.

Raman expressed confidence that the port would receive significant support from both ministers for its development initiatives.

'The ministers' second terms signify a promising future for the regional riverine port's development,' Raman stated. Under their leadership, the port plans to invest over Rs 5,000 crore by 2030 to increase its capacity, significantly boosting economic growth in the eastern and northeastern regions of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024