Promising Future for Kolkata Port Under Sonowal and Thakur

Rathendra Raman, chairman of the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, welcomed the reappointment of Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and West Bengal's Minister of State, Shantanu Thakur, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet.

Raman expressed confidence that the port would receive significant support from both ministers for its development initiatives.

'The ministers' second terms signify a promising future for the regional riverine port's development,' Raman stated. Under their leadership, the port plans to invest over Rs 5,000 crore by 2030 to increase its capacity, significantly boosting economic growth in the eastern and northeastern regions of India.

