Ngqura Port Visit: Ramaphosa Eyes Maritime Sector as Key to Economic Growth

President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasized the strategic importance of South Africa’s natural maritime assets in unlocking economic growth and creating employment opportunities. During a high-profile oversight visit to the Port of Ngqura in the Eastern Cape, Ramaphosa outlined a bold vision to develop the country’s ocean economy, leveraging its extensive coastline, world-class ports, and Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

The President was accompanied by Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy, and Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Velenkosini Hlabisa. The visit marks the latest in a series of provincial engagements as part of the government’s District Development Model (DDM), which seeks to align national and local development priorities through collaborative governance.

Unlocking the Maritime Economy

Standing aboard the tugboat ORCA, which assists in docking and guiding ships in and out of port, President Ramaphosa described his experience at the Ngqura Container Terminal as “inspiring and eye-opening.” The state-of-the-art facility—South Africa’s deepest water port and a key transshipment hub—services cargo from the Far East, South America, and East and West Africa.

“Our country is richly endowed with natural resources, including almost 2,800 kilometers of coastline. We must harness this to build a stronger maritime economy,” the President said. “The oceans economy holds enormous potential for investment, industrialization, and job creation.”

The Port of Ngqura, situated within the Coega SEZ, is set to play a leading role in this transformation. Plans are already underway to upgrade its infrastructure to accommodate increased international shipping traffic and integrate it more closely with global trade networks.

Public-Private Partnership Is Crucial

Ramaphosa highlighted that to fully realize the potential of the oceans economy, substantial investment is needed—both from the public and private sectors.

“Government is committed to investing in our ports and associated infrastructure. But we also want to create the right environment to attract private capital,” he said. “Already, Ngqura has created jobs, but we want to double or triple those numbers through expanded operations and new industries anchored around the SEZ.”

The Coega SEZ has already attracted billions in private investment, creating a cluster of industrial development that includes manufacturing, logistics, and renewable energy. The integration of port operations with the SEZ is expected to further enhance its competitiveness and broaden the economic base of the Eastern Cape.

Strengthening Transnet’s Role

The President praised Transnet CEO Michelle Phillips and her team for their leadership in enhancing port efficiency and driving innovation. Transnet has been undergoing reforms to address historical inefficiencies and modernize port and rail infrastructure to meet the demands of a growing economy.

“This has been a most impressive visit. The progress being made here under the stewardship of Transnet is commendable,” Ramaphosa said. “We are seeing a real commitment to ensuring that this port—and others like Durban, Cape Town, Saldanha Bay, and Richards Bay—become gateways to prosperity.”

Collaboration Through the District Development Model

The President’s visit to the Eastern Cape is part of a broader government effort to strengthen coordination between national, provincial, and local government through the District Development Model. The approach emphasizes integrated planning, shared accountability, and community-centered development across South Africa’s 44 districts and eight metros.

Ramaphosa and members of his Cabinet will meet with Premier Mabuyane and the provincial executive to review local conditions, assess service delivery, and discuss opportunities to accelerate development in the province.

This marks the fifth engagement between the national executive and provincial governments in recent months, following similar visits to Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, and Gauteng.

“The District Development Model is not just a framework. It is about real partnerships between all spheres of government and the communities we serve,” Ramaphosa said. “What we are doing here today is building the foundation for a more inclusive and dynamic economy.”

A Vision for a Blue Economy Future

Ramaphosa’s vision for the blue economy includes expanding fishing, marine transport, oil and gas exploration, offshore mining, and ocean-based tourism. South Africa’s Oceans Economy Master Plan identifies these as key sectors that can collectively add billions to GDP and support hundreds of thousands of jobs over the next decade.

With global demand for shipping and trade steadily rising, and with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) opening up new markets, the strategic development of ports like Ngqura is vital. As South Africa seeks to transition from recovery to long-term growth, the ocean economy could well become one of its most powerful engines.

“In this era of global competition, we cannot afford to underutilize our strategic advantages,” Ramaphosa concluded. “South Africa is ready to take its place as a leading maritime nation in Africa and the world.”