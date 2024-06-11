RITES Ltd Partners with Eastern Railway for Diesel Locomotive Maintenance

RITES Ltd, a leading transport infrastructure consultancy firm, has entered into a significant partnership with Eastern Railway's Andal Diesel Shed, Asansol Division, in West Bengal. This strategic MoU enables collaborative efforts in the repair and maintenance of Diesel-Electric Locomotives.

The synergy aims to enhance the efficiency of locomotive maintenance processes. RITES Ltd will be responsible for securing business opportunities involving higher schedule repairs, while Andal Diesel Shed will handle the execution of the maintenance work.

According to a press statement by RITES, the partnership is expected to streamline the entire locomotive repair and maintenance workflow, benefiting both RITES and its clients.

