Left Menu

World Bank Upgrades Global Economic Outlook, Warns of Sluggish Growth

The World Bank has revised its 2024 global economic outlook, predicting a 2.6% growth, matching 2023’s expansion. The boost is largely due to stronger-than-anticipated growth in the United States. However, the report also highlights ongoing challenges, including sluggish growth, high debt burdens, and escalating geopolitical tensions.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-06-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 20:54 IST
World Bank Upgrades Global Economic Outlook, Warns of Sluggish Growth
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

The World Bank has upgraded its forecast for the global economy, projecting a 2.6% growth rate for 2024, matching this year's expansion. The revision stems largely from better-than-expected economic performance in the United States.

Despite the optimistic outlook, the World Bank cautions that global growth remains sluggish compared to historical standards. Low-income countries are grappling with substantial debts and high-interest rates, while increasing trade barriers are a threat to global prosperity. Ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza continue to exert additional pressure on regional economies.

The reevaluation mainly attributes the enhanced outlook to robust U.S. growth, which now is expected to rise by 2.5% in 2024, up from the previously anticipated 1.6%. However, inflationary pressures persist, and central banks may be hesitant to reduce rates, posing further risks to economic growth. The World Bank underscores the importance of international cooperation to mitigate these challenges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024