World Bank Upgrades Global Economic Outlook, Warns of Sluggish Growth

The World Bank has upgraded its forecast for the global economy, projecting a 2.6% growth rate for 2024, matching this year's expansion. The revision stems largely from better-than-expected economic performance in the United States.

Despite the optimistic outlook, the World Bank cautions that global growth remains sluggish compared to historical standards. Low-income countries are grappling with substantial debts and high-interest rates, while increasing trade barriers are a threat to global prosperity. Ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza continue to exert additional pressure on regional economies.

The reevaluation mainly attributes the enhanced outlook to robust U.S. growth, which now is expected to rise by 2.5% in 2024, up from the previously anticipated 1.6%. However, inflationary pressures persist, and central banks may be hesitant to reduce rates, posing further risks to economic growth. The World Bank underscores the importance of international cooperation to mitigate these challenges.

