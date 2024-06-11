Calling All Innovators: Apply Now for the 13th CavinKare-MMA Chinni Krishnan Awards

Nominations are now invited for the 13th Edition of the CavinKare-MMA Chinni Krishnan Innovation Awards. Organised by CavinKare Pvt Ltd and the Madras Management Association, this award recognizes startups and MSME enterprises that have made extraordinary contributions to society.

The award commemorates the late R Chinni Krishnan, known as the 'father of the sachet revolution' and father of CavinKare Chairman and MD, C K Ranganathan. Qualified businesses, with an annual income of up to Rs 50 crore, can apply before the July 8 deadline.

This prestigious award focuses on the uniqueness, scalability, sustainability, and societal impact of innovations. Winners will receive a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, along with strategic support in marketing, finance, design, packaging, and human resources.

Since its inception in 2011, the CavinKare-MMA Chinni Krishnan Innovation Awards have honored over 50 entrepreneurs across various categories.

