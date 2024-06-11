Left Menu

Calling All Innovators: Apply Now for the 13th CavinKare-MMA Chinni Krishnan Awards

Nominations are open for the 13th CavinKare-MMA Chinni Krishnan Innovation Awards. Organised by CavinKare Pvt Ltd and Madras Management Association, these awards recognize startups and MSMEs for innovative contributions. Nomination deadline is July 8, with winners receiving a Rs 1 lakh cash prize and comprehensive business support.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-06-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 21:15 IST
Calling All Innovators: Apply Now for the 13th CavinKare-MMA Chinni Krishnan Awards
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Nominations are now invited for the 13th Edition of the CavinKare-MMA Chinni Krishnan Innovation Awards. Organised by CavinKare Pvt Ltd and the Madras Management Association, this award recognizes startups and MSME enterprises that have made extraordinary contributions to society.

The award commemorates the late R Chinni Krishnan, known as the 'father of the sachet revolution' and father of CavinKare Chairman and MD, C K Ranganathan. Qualified businesses, with an annual income of up to Rs 50 crore, can apply before the July 8 deadline.

This prestigious award focuses on the uniqueness, scalability, sustainability, and societal impact of innovations. Winners will receive a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, along with strategic support in marketing, finance, design, packaging, and human resources.

Since its inception in 2011, the CavinKare-MMA Chinni Krishnan Innovation Awards have honored over 50 entrepreneurs across various categories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024