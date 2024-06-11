Left Menu

Unifi Capital Expands Horizon with New Fund Launches

Unifi Capital has introduced two new fund offerings through its subsidiary, Unifi Investment Management LLP, based in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City. The 'Rangoli India Fund' targets Indian companies while the 'G20 Portfolio' focuses on outbound investments, marking significant expansion in international investment capabilities.

Unifi Capital, a leader in portfolio management, has unveiled two new fund offerings via its subsidiary Unifi Investment Management LLP, which is established in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) Company Ltd, International Finances Services Centre, Gujarat.

The first offering, the 'Rangoli India Fund,' aims to invest in Indian firms and focuses on growth businesses that benefit from the country's burgeoning middle-class and formalization of the informal sector.

The second fund, the 'G20 Portfolio,' is geared towards outbound investments and is currently in development. According to Unifi Capital Founder and CIO Sarath Reddy, this strategic move enhances Unifi's international investment capabilities, allowing both foreign and NRI investors to directly invest in focused Indian portfolios and enabling Indian investors to access global markets through a streamlined process.

