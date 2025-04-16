Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Boosts Young Talents with Star-Studded Masterclass

The Delhi Capitals franchise organized a unique masterclass for budding cricketers at Conscient Sports Arena, Gurgaon, featuring cricket stars and esteemed coaches, as part of their Beyond Boundaries Initiative. This event provided invaluable insights into cricket techniques, bolstering the development of young players from Delhi Capitals' grassroots academies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:04 IST
KL Rahul interacts with young players participating in the masterclass in Gurgaon (Photo: Delhi Capitals). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable stride towards nurturing young cricket talent, the Delhi Capitals franchise hosted an exclusive masterclass at Conscient Sports Arena, Gurgaon. This event is a segment of the franchise's global Beyond Boundaries Initiative, aimed at fostering grassroots cricket development.

The session was graced by cricket luminaries, including KL Rahul, Abhishek Porel, and Vipraj Nigam, along with Director of Cricket Venugopal Rao, head coach Hemang Badani, and bowling coach Munaf Patel. The gathering imparted essential practical training, focusing on technical and physical skills, as well as mental discipline, offering the young participants an unparalleled learning experience.

Sunil Gupta, CEO of Delhi Capitals, expressed that the masterclass symbolizes a profound commitment from Delhi Capitals and DP World to equip young cricketers adequately, either through providing necessary equipment and facilities or by inspiring sessions led by cricket icons. The 2024 initiative also saw DP World Tour donating 500 equipment kits and transforming shipping containers at Delhi's Aerocity Ground into functional changing rooms, elevating facilities for budding athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

