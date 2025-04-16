Delhi Capitals Boosts Young Talents with Star-Studded Masterclass

In a remarkable stride towards nurturing young cricket talent, the Delhi Capitals franchise hosted an exclusive masterclass at Conscient Sports Arena, Gurgaon. This event is a segment of the franchise's global Beyond Boundaries Initiative, aimed at fostering grassroots cricket development.

The session was graced by cricket luminaries, including KL Rahul, Abhishek Porel, and Vipraj Nigam, along with Director of Cricket Venugopal Rao, head coach Hemang Badani, and bowling coach Munaf Patel. The gathering imparted essential practical training, focusing on technical and physical skills, as well as mental discipline, offering the young participants an unparalleled learning experience.

Sunil Gupta, CEO of Delhi Capitals, expressed that the masterclass symbolizes a profound commitment from Delhi Capitals and DP World to equip young cricketers adequately, either through providing necessary equipment and facilities or by inspiring sessions led by cricket icons. The 2024 initiative also saw DP World Tour donating 500 equipment kits and transforming shipping containers at Delhi's Aerocity Ground into functional changing rooms, elevating facilities for budding athletes.

