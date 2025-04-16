Rubio and Witkoff's Diplomatic Mission: Pursuing Peace in Ukraine and a Nuclear Deal with Iran

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, alongside White House envoy Steve Witkoff, is set to travel to Europe this week for key diplomatic talks. This initiative aims to address Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine and lay foundations for a nuclear deal with Iran. Scheduled meetings include discussions in Paris with European counterparts and with Iranian representatives in Rome.

A significant engagement is anticipated on Thursday between Rubio and French diplomat Jean-Noel Barrot, focused on the Ukraine conflict and the Middle East's volatile dynamics. Additionally, Witkoff is expected to convene with Iranian officials, backed by a U.S. source familiar with the proceedings.

The Trump administration's diplomatic endeavor follows frustrations over the protracted progress regarding Ukraine's peace settlement. Amid tensions, a renewed effort is underway to assess the feasibility of a lasting agreement between Washington and Tehran concerning Iran's nuclear program. Concurrent indirect talks in Oman were described as constructive, yet a conclusive deal remains elusive.

(With inputs from agencies.)