Left Menu

IndiGo Shares Sold to Boost Hospitality Ventures

InterGlobe Aviation Limited sold 7.72 million shares of IndiGo, approximately 2% of its total share capital, through a block deal. The proceeds will be used to expand InterGlobe Enterprises' hospitality and other businesses. Rahul Bhatia's promoter group remains the largest shareholder, continuing to drive IndiGo's growth.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-06-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 23:43 IST
IndiGo Shares Sold to Boost Hospitality Ventures
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, InterGlobe Aviation Limited, the parent company of IndiGo, announced the sale of 7.72 million shares—nearly two percent of IndiGo's total share capital—via a block deal. This transaction was on behalf of InterGlobe Enterprises Private Limited. According to the company's statement, the proceeds from this sale will be directed towards scaling up IGE's hospitality ventures and other ongoing business incubations, as well as general corporate purposes.

Following this deal, the promoter group associated with Rahul Bhatia will still hold the largest share in IndiGo. Bhatia will continue his role as the promoter and managing director, actively shaping IndiGo's strategic directions alongside Pieter Elbers, the chief executive officer.

''The strong response received from both existing and new investors demonstrates the competitive strength and long-term prospects of IndiGo,'' said Rahul Bhatia, IGE group managing director. He expressed enthusiasm about guiding IndiGo's upcoming growth phases, emphasizing India's status as the fastest-growing aviation market globally and IndiGo's apt strategy and management team to seize this opportunity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024