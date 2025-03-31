Left Menu

OYO Projects Record Revenue Surge with Strategic Expansions

OYO anticipates over 60% growth in Q4 revenue, thanks to strategic moves like integrating G6 Hospitality. This brings the projected revenue to Rs 2,100 crore. The company's core markets in India and the US, along with emerging markets, contribute significantly to this growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 14:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

OYO, a global travel tech platform, is projecting a remarkable over 60% year-on-year increase in revenue for the fourth quarter, ending March, reaching Rs 2,100 crore. This expected surge is attributed to successful strategic integrations, particularly the acquisition of G6 Hospitality, adding Rs 275 crore to OYO's revenue.

Despite the economic challenges, OYO's core markets, particularly in India and the United States, have shown strong performance. The company's strategic initiatives, including premiumization efforts in India and significant acquisitions, have been pivotal in achieving this growth.

In addition to revenue growth, OYO forecasts a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 1,100 crore and an EBITDA of Rs 2,000 crore for FY26. Global ratings agency Moody's has recognized these achievements by upgrading OYO's rating from B3 to B2, reflecting a stable outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

