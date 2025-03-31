OYO Projects Record Revenue Surge with Strategic Expansions

OYO, a global travel tech platform, is projecting a remarkable over 60% year-on-year increase in revenue for the fourth quarter, ending March, reaching Rs 2,100 crore. This expected surge is attributed to successful strategic integrations, particularly the acquisition of G6 Hospitality, adding Rs 275 crore to OYO's revenue.

Despite the economic challenges, OYO's core markets, particularly in India and the United States, have shown strong performance. The company's strategic initiatives, including premiumization efforts in India and significant acquisitions, have been pivotal in achieving this growth.

In addition to revenue growth, OYO forecasts a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 1,100 crore and an EBITDA of Rs 2,000 crore for FY26. Global ratings agency Moody's has recognized these achievements by upgrading OYO's rating from B3 to B2, reflecting a stable outlook.

