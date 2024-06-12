Madhya Pradesh CM Lists Key Achievements, Signs Ken-Betwa Agreement
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, marking six months in office, highlighted major achievements including the Ken-Betwa river linking agreement, removing bottlenecks in various projects, and approval of a Rs 60,000 crore ethane cracker unit in Sehore. These steps are set to boost economic and infrastructural development in the state.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday highlighted pivotal achievements of his six-month-old administration. Notable among these was the signing of a tripartite agreement to implement the Ken-Betwa river linking project, alongside removing obstacles in the Parvati-Kali Sindh and Gandhi Sagar's Chambal projects.
Yadav, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signed the agreement with the chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, marking a milestone for his government. Over Rs 17,000 crore worth of tenders have been issued for the river linking initiative so far.
Further, he announced a significant boost to the state's industrial landscape with the approval of a Rs 60,000 crore ethane cracker unit in Sehore district, a project set to create thousands of jobs and propel Madhya Pradesh's economic growth.
