Madhya Pradesh CM Lists Key Achievements, Signs Ken-Betwa Agreement

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday highlighted pivotal achievements of his six-month-old administration. Notable among these was the signing of a tripartite agreement to implement the Ken-Betwa river linking project, alongside removing obstacles in the Parvati-Kali Sindh and Gandhi Sagar's Chambal projects.

Yadav, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signed the agreement with the chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, marking a milestone for his government. Over Rs 17,000 crore worth of tenders have been issued for the river linking initiative so far.

Further, he announced a significant boost to the state's industrial landscape with the approval of a Rs 60,000 crore ethane cracker unit in Sehore district, a project set to create thousands of jobs and propel Madhya Pradesh's economic growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)