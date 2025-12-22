Left Menu

Vietnam's Leadership Shuffle: Key Decisions Ahead

Vietnam's ruling Communist Party conducts a two-day meeting to select leadership candidates, ahead of their January party congress. Party chief To Lam stresses the importance of objectivity in nominations. The meeting marks an important step in setting economic and policy targets, with Lam seeking a second term.

  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Senior officials within Vietnam's ruling Communist Party have convened for a pivotal two-day meeting to decide on leadership candidates for the next five years. This meeting serves as a precursor to the party congress scheduled for January 19-25, where leaders will be formally nominated and economic and policy objectives will be set for the remainder of the decade.

In his opening remarks, Party Chief To Lam emphasized the significance of impartiality during the selection process for party and state leaders. Addressing approximately 200 party members, Lam, who has been in office since August last year, seeks to secure a second term in the country's highest-ranking position.

While previously shortlisted candidates' names remain undisclosed, the meeting is expected to conclude on Tuesday. However, it is unclear if its decisions will be publicly announced. Lam has gained both admiration and criticism for his sweeping reforms over the past 18 months, and along with the party chief, candidates for the presidency, prime ministership, parliamentary chairmanship, and the standing member of the party's secretariat will also be selected.

