India's Industrial Surge: April Sees 5% Growth

India's industrial production witnessed significant growth in April 2024, primarily driven by mining and power sectors. The Index of Industrial Production recorded a 5 per cent increase from the previous year. This uptick in production highlights the nation's strengthening manufacturing and energy sectors despite previous year fluctuations.

In a promising development for India's economy, the nation's industrial production experienced a significant upswing, growing by 5 per cent in April this year, as per official data released on Wednesday. This robust performance is largely attributed to the remarkable showings in the mining and power sectors.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP), a critical measure of factory output, recorded a commendable 4.6 per cent growth in April 2023. However, it further accelerated to a 5 per cent increase in April 2024, according to an official statement.

Data from the National Statistical Office (NSO) revealed that while the manufacturing sector's output saw a more modest growth of 3.9 per cent in April 2024 compared to 5.5 per cent in the same month the previous year, mining production surged by 6.7 per cent and power output skyrocketed by 10.2 per cent. These figures underscore the dynamic advancements within India's mining and energy sectors.

