Delhi Restaurants Struggle Amid Scorching Summer Heat

Delhi-NCR restaurants are witnessing a significant drop in business due to the record-breaking summer heat of 2024. Non-mall eateries, in particular, have seen up to a 40% decrease in footfalls. As temperatures soar, restaurant owners are introducing discounts and cooling solutions to attract customers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 20:17 IST
Delhi-NCR restaurants are braving an unprecedented summer as temperatures soar, reaching record-breaking highs. Eateries outside malls, such as The Big Tree Cafe in Gurgaon, have observed a drastic decline in footfalls, with some reporting a 40% drop in business. Rahul Arora, owner of the cafe, explained the extensive impact on both revenue and dining experience due to the extreme heat.

The soaring temperatures have also led to a significant reduction in lunchtime customer influx. Office goers and regular shoppers are opting to stay indoors, resulting in near-empty tables at prominent market hubs like Connaught Place. Manpreet Singh, from the National Restaurant Association of India, highlighted a 25% decrease in business. In response, restaurants are offering discounts, revising menus, and upgrading outdoor cooling systems.

Conversely, mall-based dining establishments are experiencing an uptick in evening footfalls. Bira 91's outlets in various malls are seeing increased business as people seek refuge from the heat. As Rahul Singh from Bira 91 stated, malls are providing a cool shelter, thus balancing the adverse afternoon impact with a rise in evening customers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

