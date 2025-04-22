Left Menu

Hikki Unveils Nikkei Dining Experience in Delhi: A Fusion of Japanese and Peruvian Delights

Hikki, a pioneering dining concept by Chaitanya Mathur, opens in Delhi bringing a unique blend of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine. The restaurant offers a modern, immersive dining experience with innovative Nikkei dishes and cocktails, set in an artful space that harmonizes Japanese precision with Peruvian vibrance.

In April 2025, the dynamic new dining concept Hikki was launched in New Delhi by Chaitanya Mathur, the CEO of Ninecamp Ventures. Known for shaping India's food landscape, Mathur introduces this avant-garde restaurant and bar encompassing a bold blend of Japanese and Peruvian cuisines.

Hikki is crafted to fill a niche in the premium dining sector, offering a sophisticated fusion menu underpinned by Nikkei techniques. Guests can indulge in signature dishes like Black Cod Robata and Pickled Vegetables & Brie Sushi, alongside meticulously curated cocktails that merge Japanese and Peruvian spirits.

Designed as an immersive experience, Hikki's interior is a striking juxtaposition of intimate and vibrant elements, featuring olive tree centerpieces and dynamic lighting designs. It promises a dining journey where flavors and aesthetics combine to create a transcendent culinary adventure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

