Left Menu

Tech Triumph in Havana: Doña Alicia Restaurant Revolutionizes Dining Experience

Doña Alicia, a restaurant in Havana, stands out with its technological innovations like digital menus and a robot waiter, amidst Cuba's power outages and tech scarcity. Opened seven years ago, it offers a unique dining experience but remains expensive for locals. Technology attracts a varied clientele despite connectivity issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Havana | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 19:53 IST
Tech Triumph in Havana: Doña Alicia Restaurant Revolutionizes Dining Experience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Cuba

In a city grappling with technological limitations, Havana's Doña Alicia restaurant offers a glimpse into a modern world. Guests encounter digital menus, Alexa-assisted features, and a robot server, all amidst frequent power outages and scarce technology.

Sonia Pérez, a 64-year-old government worker, felt she entered a 'cartoon movie' upon visiting. While automation is standard elsewhere, it's a rarity in Cuba due to infrastructure challenges.

Opened seven years ago, the restaurant began with tablets at tables. Today, it also features a food-delivering robot, enhancing the dining experience with a touch of innovation.

Despite obstacles like unreliable internet, Doña Alicia manages to draw diverse patrons with its mix of traditional Cuban dishes and modern conveniences. Prices are high, reflecting inflation, yet the unique ambiance appeals to many.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025