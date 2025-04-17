Tech Triumph in Havana: Doña Alicia Restaurant Revolutionizes Dining Experience

In a city grappling with technological limitations, Havana's Doña Alicia restaurant offers a glimpse into a modern world. Guests encounter digital menus, Alexa-assisted features, and a robot server, all amidst frequent power outages and scarce technology.

Sonia Pérez, a 64-year-old government worker, felt she entered a 'cartoon movie' upon visiting. While automation is standard elsewhere, it's a rarity in Cuba due to infrastructure challenges.

Opened seven years ago, the restaurant began with tablets at tables. Today, it also features a food-delivering robot, enhancing the dining experience with a touch of innovation.

Despite obstacles like unreliable internet, Doña Alicia manages to draw diverse patrons with its mix of traditional Cuban dishes and modern conveniences. Prices are high, reflecting inflation, yet the unique ambiance appeals to many.

