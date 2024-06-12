Vikas Kumar Inspects Delhi Metro's New Phase-IV Corridor

Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), conducted a comprehensive inspection of the under-construction Phase-IV corridor from Maujpur to Majlish Park on Wednesday. The elevated corridor spans 12.098 km and includes eight strategically placed stations.

During the inspection, Kumar visited the Soorghat and Bhajanpura stations, where integration with Public Works Department (PWD) structures is key to the project. His visit also covered the checking of the Balance Cantilever Construction (CLC) bridge at Gokulpuri, to assess its progress.

Officials described the visit as crucial for gauging the corridor's development, ensuring the project stays on schedule and meets quality standards. The inspection signifies DMRC's commitment to expanding Delhi's metro infrastructure efficiently.

