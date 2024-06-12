Left Menu

Vikas Kumar Inspects Delhi Metro's New Phase-IV Corridor

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's Managing Director, Vikas Kumar, conducted an inspection of the under-construction Maujpur-Majlish Park elevated corridor of Phase-IV. The 12.098 km long stretch includes eight stations and features integration with PWD structures at key points.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 20:32 IST
Vikas Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), conducted a comprehensive inspection of the under-construction Phase-IV corridor from Maujpur to Majlish Park on Wednesday. The elevated corridor spans 12.098 km and includes eight strategically placed stations.

During the inspection, Kumar visited the Soorghat and Bhajanpura stations, where integration with Public Works Department (PWD) structures is key to the project. His visit also covered the checking of the Balance Cantilever Construction (CLC) bridge at Gokulpuri, to assess its progress.

Officials described the visit as crucial for gauging the corridor's development, ensuring the project stays on schedule and meets quality standards. The inspection signifies DMRC's commitment to expanding Delhi's metro infrastructure efficiently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

