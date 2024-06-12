Tragedy on the Kwa River: Over 80 Dead in Congo Boat Accident

In a tragic incident, more than 80 travelers have lost their lives after a boat capsized near Kinshasa, Congo. The latest fatal accident in the central African nation highlights recurring issues of overloading, often blamed for such disasters.

According to a statement from President Félix Tshisekedi, the boat, which was locally constructed, capsized late Monday in Maï-Ndombe province. The vessel was reportedly carrying more than 100 passengers along the Kwa River.

This incident underscores the urgent need for improved regulatory measures to prevent further loss of life in Congo's waterways.

