Left Menu

Tragedy on the Kwa River: Over 80 Dead in Congo Boat Accident

More than 80 travelers have died as their boat capsized near Kinshasa, Congo, due to overloading. The accident occurred on the Kwa River in Maï-Ndombe province, with President Félix Tshisekedi confirming the locally made boat was carrying over 100 passengers.

PTI | Kinshasa | Updated: 12-06-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 20:33 IST
Tragedy on the Kwa River: Over 80 Dead in Congo Boat Accident
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

In a tragic incident, more than 80 travelers have lost their lives after a boat capsized near Kinshasa, Congo. The latest fatal accident in the central African nation highlights recurring issues of overloading, often blamed for such disasters.

According to a statement from President Félix Tshisekedi, the boat, which was locally constructed, capsized late Monday in Maï-Ndombe province. The vessel was reportedly carrying more than 100 passengers along the Kwa River.

This incident underscores the urgent need for improved regulatory measures to prevent further loss of life in Congo's waterways.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024