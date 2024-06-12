Kolkata Metro Expands Service Hours for UPSC Aspirants

In a significant move to assist UPSC Civil Services aspirants, Kolkata Metro will extend its service hours on Sunday. Starting from 7 am on June 16, Metro services will operate on the Dakshineswar-New Garia corridor, according to an official statement.

A total of 138 services, including 69 up and 69 down, will be available on the Blue Line, offering more commute options for candidates. Notably, 133 of these services will cover the route to and from Dakshineswar, the northern terminal.

Commuters can expect Metro services at 30-minute intervals between 7 am and 9 am, while the timings for the last Metro from terminal stations will remain constant at 9.27 pm from New Garia and 9.28 pm from Dakshineswar.

