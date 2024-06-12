Left Menu

Kolkata Metro Expands Service Hours for UPSC Aspirants

Kolkata Metro extends its service hours for UPSC Civil Services aspirants. On June 16, it will run 138 services on the Dakshineswar-New Garia corridor. The Metro will operate at 30-minute intervals between 7 am and 9 am, with the last services timing remaining unchanged.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-06-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 20:37 IST
Kolkata Metro Expands Service Hours for UPSC Aspirants
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to assist UPSC Civil Services aspirants, Kolkata Metro will extend its service hours on Sunday. Starting from 7 am on June 16, Metro services will operate on the Dakshineswar-New Garia corridor, according to an official statement.

A total of 138 services, including 69 up and 69 down, will be available on the Blue Line, offering more commute options for candidates. Notably, 133 of these services will cover the route to and from Dakshineswar, the northern terminal.

Commuters can expect Metro services at 30-minute intervals between 7 am and 9 am, while the timings for the last Metro from terminal stations will remain constant at 9.27 pm from New Garia and 9.28 pm from Dakshineswar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024