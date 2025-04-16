RTMC Urges Public Transport and Road Users to Prioritize Safety This Easter

As the Easter long weekend draws near, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), together with national and provincial traffic authorities, has issued a stern reminder to public transport operators and all road users to prioritize safety and ensure full compliance with traffic regulations during the peak travel period.

This year, Easter weekend officially begins on Friday, April 18, 2025, and ends on Monday, April 21, 2025. As millions of South Africans prepare to travel to various religious gatherings, holiday destinations, and family visits, traffic volumes are expected to rise significantly—prompting a full deployment of traffic law enforcement units across the country.

Transport Operators Urged to Comply with Regulations

Public transport operators have been strongly advised to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and their drivers are adequately licensed and fit to drive. The RTMC emphasized that all operators must hold valid operating permits and adhere strictly to the conditions of those permits, especially regarding designated passenger routes.

“Operators must avoid overloading, ensure trailers are used for luggage or goods, and not mix cargo with passengers inside the vehicle,” the RTMC warned.

Authorities have expressed concern over illegal operators who often take advantage of the increased demand during peak periods. These operators run without proper documentation, use unsafe vehicles, and often jeopardize the safety of passengers.

“The RTMC will be working closely with provincial traffic authorities to conduct roadside inspections, monitor compliance with the National Land Transport Act, and impound vehicles operating illegally,” the Corporation stated.

Over 1,100 Vehicles Already Impounded Since March

Since the commencement of the Easter enforcement campaign on March 20, 2025, a total of 1,155 vehicles have already been impounded across the country for various violations, including the lack of permits and unroadworthy conditions.

The highest number of impoundments occurred in:

Mpumalanga – 792 vehicles

Limpopo – 88 vehicles

Western Cape – 87 vehicles

Gauteng – 78 vehicles

North West – 39 vehicles

KwaZulu-Natal – 37 vehicles

Free State – 31 vehicles

Eastern Cape – 3 vehicles

Northern Cape – 0 vehicles reported to date

“These impoundments have cost operators thousands of rands in recovery fees and have left many passengers stranded and inconvenienced,” said the RTMC.

Anticipated Traffic Peaks and Key Routes

Traffic authorities predict that the busiest travel times will be Thursday afternoon (April 17) and Friday morning (April 18), as people begin their Easter journeys. High volumes are also expected on Monday (April 21) as travellers return home.

The RTMC has advised motorists to plan their trips in advance and avoid peak hours if possible. The following major national and interprovincial routes are expected to be heavily congested:

N1 from Gauteng to Limpopo and Free State

N2 from KwaZulu-Natal to the Eastern Cape

N3 from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal

N4 from Gauteng to Mpumalanga and North West

R61 from the Western Cape to Eastern Cape

N2 from the Western Cape to Eastern Cape

To assist drivers on long journeys, designated rest stops will be available at Sasol filling stations along these major routes. These rest points aim to reduce driver fatigue, which is a major cause of road accidents during peak periods.

Safety First: Vehicle Readiness and Weather Awareness

The RTMC stressed the importance of vehicle readiness ahead of any long-distance travel. Motorists are advised to:

Inspect brakes, tyres, lights, and steering systems

Ensure windscreen wipers are functional

Check for oil, coolant, and other fluid leaks

Confirm that seatbelts are operational

Avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Drivers should also monitor local weather forecasts. In the event of storms or heavy rains, travel should be delayed or postponed, especially when visibility is poor. Motorists are reminded to switch on headlights in adverse conditions and reduce speed to avoid hydroplaning or collisions.

Pedestrian Safety and Community Involvement

The RTMC has not forgotten vulnerable road users and has issued a strong message to pedestrians: avoid walking along highways and refrain from crossing busy roads where pedestrian bridges are available. During the Easter period, pedestrian deaths tend to spike, particularly at night.

Communities are encouraged to work together to protect lives, especially children and the elderly, and to report reckless driving or suspicious vehicles to local authorities.

Closing Thoughts

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility. Whether you are a driver, passenger, pedestrian, or operator, your actions matter. Let us work together to make this Easter a safe and joyful time for all,” said the RTMC in its final appeal.

The Corporation added that enforcement operations would continue throughout the weekend and beyond, with more roadside checks, sobriety testing stations, and mobile vehicle inspections planned across all provinces.