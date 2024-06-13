Himachal Pradesh to Revolutionize Pharma Industry with Bulk Drug Park

In a significant move to bolster the pharmaceutical sector, the Himachal Pradesh government will serve as a strategic partner in establishing a bulk drug park, announces Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The state will provide additional funds alongside central assistance to ensure the project's timely completion.

The ambitious Rs 1,923 crore project targets a sprawling 570-hectare drug manufacturing hub in Una district's Haroli assembly segment. Chief Minister Sukhu reviewed the project's progress with senior officials, confirming that the state will cover operational costs for the first decade.

The park will feature an array of modern facilities including a 5 MLD effluent treatment plant, solid waste management, solvent storage, advanced labs, and emergency response centers. Additional infrastructure will include pathways, canteen, fire stations, and administrative blocks. The initiative is poised to generate significant revenue and create numerous job opportunities for the youth.

