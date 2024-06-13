Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh to Revolutionize Pharma Industry with Bulk Drug Park

The Himachal Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, will act as a strategic partner in setting up a 570-hectare bulk drug park in Una district. The project, worth Rs 1,923 crore, aims to boost drug manufacturing, generate revenue, and create job opportunities for the local youth.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 13-06-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 20:42 IST
Himachal Pradesh to Revolutionize Pharma Industry with Bulk Drug Park
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster the pharmaceutical sector, the Himachal Pradesh government will serve as a strategic partner in establishing a bulk drug park, announces Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The state will provide additional funds alongside central assistance to ensure the project's timely completion.

The ambitious Rs 1,923 crore project targets a sprawling 570-hectare drug manufacturing hub in Una district's Haroli assembly segment. Chief Minister Sukhu reviewed the project's progress with senior officials, confirming that the state will cover operational costs for the first decade.

The park will feature an array of modern facilities including a 5 MLD effluent treatment plant, solid waste management, solvent storage, advanced labs, and emergency response centers. Additional infrastructure will include pathways, canteen, fire stations, and administrative blocks. The initiative is poised to generate significant revenue and create numerous job opportunities for the youth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024