From Convicts to Scholars: A New Chapter Unfolds in Aligarh Jail

Five inmates from Aligarh district jail, all convicted of serious crimes, successfully passed their Uttar Pradesh Board exams, igniting hope among fellow prisoners. Three completed class 10 and two completed class 12. This achievement highlights potential for a brighter future, aiming to pursue further education through distance learning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 27-04-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 22:31 IST
In a remarkable turn of events, five inmates from the Aligarh district jail, all serving time for heinous offenses, have passed their Uttar Pradesh Board examinations on their first attempt, as disclosed by officials on Sunday.

Among the convicts, three cleared their class 10th exams while the remaining two succeeded in the class 12th tests. According to Brijendra Yadav, Jail Superintendent, this success symbolizes a new horizon of optimism for all prisoners seeking redemption.

Yadav explained that the inmates, aged between 25 and 28, face grave charges, including murder, offenses under the POSCO Act, and an acid attack case. Despite being under trial, these individuals now harbor hopes of continuing their education through distance learning, supported by the jail administration.

