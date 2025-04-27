From Convicts to Scholars: A New Chapter Unfolds in Aligarh Jail

In a remarkable turn of events, five inmates from the Aligarh district jail, all serving time for heinous offenses, have passed their Uttar Pradesh Board examinations on their first attempt, as disclosed by officials on Sunday.

Among the convicts, three cleared their class 10th exams while the remaining two succeeded in the class 12th tests. According to Brijendra Yadav, Jail Superintendent, this success symbolizes a new horizon of optimism for all prisoners seeking redemption.

Yadav explained that the inmates, aged between 25 and 28, face grave charges, including murder, offenses under the POSCO Act, and an acid attack case. Despite being under trial, these individuals now harbor hopes of continuing their education through distance learning, supported by the jail administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)