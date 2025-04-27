Clash of Commanders: Kursk Under Siege

Amidst escalating tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged his commanders for their alleged triumph in expelling Ukrainian forces from Kursk, according to Kremlin reports on Sunday.

Conversely, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy highlighted continued military engagement in Kursk and Belgorod, contradicting claims of Russian dominance. The operations showcase the enduring volatility on the front lines.

As Russian and Ukrainian narratives clash, the battle's aftermath poses complex questions for international diplomacy and efforts to de-escalate the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)