Pakistan and China Strengthen Ties Amid Regional Tensions

Pakistan and China reaffirmed their commitment to regional peace and stability during a call between Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and China's Wang Yi. They agreed to oppose unilateral actions and coordinate closely. This comes after a deadly attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed by The Resistance Front.

The governments of Pakistan and China have reiterated their commitment to maintaining regional peace and stability, declaring their mutual opposition to unilateralism and hegemonic approaches. This declaration came after a phone conversation between Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.

During the call, Dar, who also serves as deputy prime minister, updated Minister Wang on the fallout from a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam region that claimed 26 lives. He expressed profound gratitude for China's steadfast support and emphasized Pakistan's dedication to fortifying its all-weather strategic cooperative partnership with China.

The two nations resolved to sustain close communication and coordination across all levels, with shared goals of promoting peace, security, and sustainable development regionally and globally. Meanwhile, discussions between Dar and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy highlighted the significance of a peaceful dialogue to address escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

