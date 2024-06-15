Left Menu

Li Qiang's Australian Mission: Renewed Ties Through Panda Diplomacy & Minerals

Chinese Premier Li Qiang is visiting Australia to mend relations through symbolic gestures like panda diplomacy, while discussing critical trade matters. His agenda includes visiting a lithium processing plant and Australian Parliament. The trip signifies high-level diplomacy and addresses dynamic trade relations impacted by recent geopolitical tensions.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 15-06-2024 10:09 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 10:09 IST
Chinese Premier Li Qiang is set to arrive in Australia on Saturday, aiming to mend diplomatic ties significantly impacted in recent years. With panda diplomacy and discussions on critical minerals on the agenda, the visit marks a crucial step in resetting bilateral relations.

The Chinese premier, regarded as the most influential politician after President Xi Jinping, plans to visit several key locations, including Adelaide Zoo and a Chinese-controlled lithium processing facility in Kwinana Beach. The trip, set to conclude on Tuesday, aims to pave the way for President Xi's anticipated visit to Australia.

Li's visit is notable as it is the first by a Chinese premier in seven years, comeing amid efforts to repair a relationship strained by trade barriers and security concerns. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's administration sees the trip as vital in restoring high-level diplomatic links while maintaining a cautious approach to future economic engagements with China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

