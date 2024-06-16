Godrej Appliances Aims for Billion-Dollar Milestone with 30% Growth

Home-grown firm Godrej Appliances is on track to become a billion-dollar company by the end of this fiscal year, driven by a robust 30 per cent growth in topline, according to senior company executive Kamal Nandi.

In Q1, the company recorded a 60 per cent growth, primarily due to unprecedented demand for air-conditioners. Godrej Appliances plans to launch 50 new models across various categories in FY25, while also focusing on expanding its logistics and supply chain to meet demand.

Despite potential slowdowns in the festive season, the company anticipates achieving a growth rate of around 30 per cent overall, targeting close to Rs 8,000 crore for the fiscal year.

