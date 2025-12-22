U.S. Coast Guard's High-Stakes Pursuit of Sanctioned Oil Tanker Escalates Tensions

The United States Coast Guard is actively pursuing an oil tanker engaged in illegal activities in international waters near Venezuela. Officials, speaking anonymously, confirmed that this is the third such operation in less than two weeks.

According to U.S. sources, the tanker, evading sanctions, is operating under a false flag and is currently under a judicial seizure order. While the exact location of the vessel remains undisclosed, the U.S. Coast Guard's actions align with President Trump's intensified efforts to halt oil flows that bypass U.S. sanctions.

Industry analysts suggest these operations may affect oil prices amid escalating geopolitical tensions. The seizures highlight the complexities of enforcing sanctions, potentially influencing other international actions against sanctioned fleets.