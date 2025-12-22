Manhunt Intensifies for Gunman in Youth Leader's Murder
Bangladesh Police are intensifying their search for Faisal Karim Masud, the prime suspect in the murder of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Despite the lack of concrete information, law enforcement agencies are under pressure to make progress after Hadi's party issued a 24-hour ultimatum for the suspect's arrest.
Bangladeshi authorities continue their search for Faisal Karim Masud, the main suspect in the assassination of renowned youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. This comes just after Hadi's political group demanded swift action within 24 hours.
Speaking at a hurriedly convened press briefing, Additional IGP Khandaker Rafiqul Islam confirmed the ongoing efforts to pinpoint Masud's location, despite lacking substantial details on his whereabouts.
Meanwhile, Detective Branch Chief Shafiqul Islam noted the political undertones of the murder, with investigations probing various possible motives.
