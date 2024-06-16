Left Menu

Despite large recruitment of women at entry level, their C-suite hiring suffers in Indian companies

In an effort to promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace, Indian large businesses are hiring women at the entry-level. However, the percentage falls sharply to 19 per cent at the mid-management and senior levels, indicating a broken rung in the corporate ladder, the 6th edition of the DivHERsity Benchmarking Report 2023-24 observed.

ANI | Updated: 16-06-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 16:20 IST
Despite large recruitment of women at entry level, their C-suite hiring suffers in Indian companies
Representative Image (Pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace, Indian large businesses are hiring women at the entry-level. However, the percentage falls sharply to 19 per cent at the mid-management and senior levels, indicating a broken rung in the corporate ladder, the 6th edition of the DivHERsity Benchmarking Report 2023-24 observed. Large enterprises lead in women recruitment with a 38 per cent participation rate at the entry-level.

The share of women hired in the C-suite has fallen to 24 per cent, down from 37 per cent in 2022. The participation of women in surveyed Indian enterprises remained at 34 per cent, while the startups and SMEs showed a slight improvement to 36 per cent of the total workforce.

The statistics demonstrate that 84 per cent of companies surveyed have dedicated initiatives for recruiting women and 98 per cent of large enterprises have committed to gender diversity goals in hiring, with 88 per cent successfully achieving these objectives. The success rate in achieving gender diversity for startups and SMEs stood at 97 per cent, the report noted.

Highlighting the success of returnee programs adopted by companies, the survey added that large enterprises saw 93 per cent success of such hiring drives while the success rate for startups and SMEs stood at 83 per cent. A returnee program is a formal route to employment for professionals coming back to the workforce after a period of unemployment.

The report indicates that 82 pet cent of large enterprises and 67 per cent of SMEs/Startups now conduct women returnee-specific hiring drives. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024