Putin Asserts Progress in Ukraine Amid Stalled Peace Talks

During his annual news conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized Moscow's battlefield progress in Ukraine, expressing confidence in military success if Kyiv does not agree to Russia's peace terms.

Putin highlighted that Russian troops have seized a strategic initiative and are making steady advancements, although not as rapidly as expected in some sectors. This comes amidst ongoing peace negotiations characterized by significant diplomatic hurdles due to conflicting demands between Moscow and Kyiv.

Putin reiterated Moscow's strong conditions for a peace agreement, including formal recognition of territories captured by Russian forces and Ukraine's withdrawal from NATO aspirations. The event underscores the long-standing geopolitical tensions and the challenges in reaching a peaceful resolution.

