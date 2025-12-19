Left Menu

Diplomatic Endeavors: Ukraine and US Renew Peace Talks

Ukrainian peace negotiators, led by Rustem Umerov, are set to engage in a new round of talks with U.S. representatives to discuss proposals for ending the conflict with Russia. European partners will also participate in these discussions, aiming to reach a peaceful resolution.

  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian peace negotiators will embark on another round of discussions with their U.S. counterparts on Friday. The primary focus is formulating proposals to resolve the ongoing conflict with Russia, as stated by Rustem Umerov, the head of Kyiv's delegation.

Umerov, who is currently in the United States for these discussions, communicated through Telegram that European partners would also be taking part in the dialogue. Their participation is considered crucial for a comprehensive peace agreement.

This new phase of negotiations underlines the significance of international collaboration, with the aim to bring an end to hostilities and restore stability in the region. Observers hope that these talks will pave the way for lasting peace.

