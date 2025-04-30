Judge Challenges Trump Administration on Migrant Safety at Guantanamo Bay

On Wednesday, a federal judge mandated the Trump administration to allow migrants detained at Guantanamo Bay to express any safety concerns before their deportation. The decision stems from a legal challenge involving the deportation of four Venezuelans to El Salvador without a thorough review of their safety.

The order, issued by U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy in Boston, reinforced a temporary restraining order placed in March. This injunction limits the Department of Homeland Security's ability to swiftly deport migrants to non-origin countries without prior assessment of their safety fears or potential torture risks.

The Trump administration claims it did not infringe upon the court's ruling, as it applied to Homeland Security and not the Defense Department, which conducted the deportation. The U.S. Department of Justice labeled some of the Venezuelans as gang members and justified their removal without Homeland Security's input.

