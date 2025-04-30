Left Menu

Judge Challenges Trump Administration on Migrant Safety at Guantanamo Bay

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to ensure migrants at Guantanamo Bay can voice safety concerns before deportation. This follows a case where four Venezuelans were sent to El Salvador without a proper review. The administration argues the order doesn't apply to the Defense Department's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 23:30 IST
Judge Challenges Trump Administration on Migrant Safety at Guantanamo Bay
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, a federal judge mandated the Trump administration to allow migrants detained at Guantanamo Bay to express any safety concerns before their deportation. The decision stems from a legal challenge involving the deportation of four Venezuelans to El Salvador without a thorough review of their safety.

The order, issued by U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy in Boston, reinforced a temporary restraining order placed in March. This injunction limits the Department of Homeland Security's ability to swiftly deport migrants to non-origin countries without prior assessment of their safety fears or potential torture risks.

The Trump administration claims it did not infringe upon the court's ruling, as it applied to Homeland Security and not the Defense Department, which conducted the deportation. The U.S. Department of Justice labeled some of the Venezuelans as gang members and justified their removal without Homeland Security's input.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025