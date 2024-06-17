PM Modi Announces Relief Following Tragic West Bengal Train Accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday offered condolences for the lives lost in a tragic train accident in West Bengal. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the relatives of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

At least 15 people were killed and around 60 injured when a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station in West Bengal, police confirmed.

In a social media post on X, the Prime Minister remarked, ''The railway accident in West Bengal is saddening. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones.''

''I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. I've spoken to officials and assessed the situation. Ongoing rescue operations aim to assist the affected. The Railways Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw is on his way to the mishap site,'' he added. In addition to the Rs 10 lakh each ex-gratia announced by the Railway Minister for the deceased's families, PM Modi announced further assistance.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF for each of the deceased in the West Bengal railway mishap. Injured individuals will receive Rs 50,000,'' the Prime Minister's Office stated in a post on X.

