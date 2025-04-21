Left Menu

Outrage in Shivpuri: Repeated Vandalism of Ambedkar Statue Sparks Protests

The statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar in Shivpuri's Pichhore town was vandalized for the fourth time, leading to protests by locals and Bhim Army workers. Police have registered a case and deployed personnel to maintain peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shivpuri | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:06 IST
Outrage in Shivpuri: Repeated Vandalism of Ambedkar Statue Sparks Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar, a pivotal figure in drafting India's Constitution, was vandalized in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, sparking widespread protests.

This marks the fourth instance of such vandalism at the Barela Tiraha in Pichhore town, according to local authorities.

The incident was discovered in the morning when locals noticed that a finger on the statue had been damaged. Bhim Army workers and other concerned citizens gathered on-site to express their outrage. Police have since registered a case and bolstered their presence in the area to maintain public order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025