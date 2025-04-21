Outrage in Shivpuri: Repeated Vandalism of Ambedkar Statue Sparks Protests

The statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar, a pivotal figure in drafting India's Constitution, was vandalized in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, sparking widespread protests.

This marks the fourth instance of such vandalism at the Barela Tiraha in Pichhore town, according to local authorities.

The incident was discovered in the morning when locals noticed that a finger on the statue had been damaged. Bhim Army workers and other concerned citizens gathered on-site to express their outrage. Police have since registered a case and bolstered their presence in the area to maintain public order.

(With inputs from agencies.)