Maurya Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Election Commission Remarks

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday voiced strong criticism against Rahul Gandhi, the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, for his remarks made about the Election Commission of India (ECI) during a speech in Boston. Maurya accused the Congress party of consistently making 'absurd statements' to tarnish the nation's atmosphere.

Maurya defended the Election Commission, pointing out that the Congress party has a tendency to question its integrity only when outcomes are unfavorable to them. He stated, 'It becomes a habit for the Congress to cast doubts on pivotal constitutional bodies when they lose, yet the public's mandate is clearly with the BJP.'

Rahul Gandhi, addressing an Indian diaspora in the United States, alleged a compromised Electoral Commission by referencing the Maharashtra elections. He highlighted a suspicious addition of 65 lakh voters in a short timeframe, calling it 'physically impossible.' Responding to these claims, Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Kumar Nishad remarked on the historical misuse of power by Gandhi's party saying, 'In their time, they misused agencies they now criticize, yet today they face consequences.'

(With inputs from agencies.)