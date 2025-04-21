Unidentified Assailants Target Builder’s Bungalow
In Ambernath town of Thane district, two unknown bike-borne men fired at a builder's bungalow without causing injuries. The incident occurred around 3.30 pm in the Shivaji Nagar area. Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the motive and identify the suspects involved.
In a startling incident in Ambernath town of Thane district, two unidentified men on a motorbike fired shots at a builder's bungalow on Monday.
The shooting, which took place at around 3.30 pm in the Shivaji Nagar area, fortunately resulted in no injuries, according to police reports.
Authorities are currently working to uncover the motive behind the attack and have initiated an investigation to identify the perpetrators.
