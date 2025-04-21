Unidentified Assailants Target Builder’s Bungalow

In a startling incident in Ambernath town of Thane district, two unidentified men on a motorbike fired shots at a builder's bungalow on Monday.

The shooting, which took place at around 3.30 pm in the Shivaji Nagar area, fortunately resulted in no injuries, according to police reports.

Authorities are currently working to uncover the motive behind the attack and have initiated an investigation to identify the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)