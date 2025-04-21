Left Menu

Unidentified Assailants Target Builder’s Bungalow

In Ambernath town of Thane district, two unknown bike-borne men fired at a builder's bungalow without causing injuries. The incident occurred around 3.30 pm in the Shivaji Nagar area. Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the motive and identify the suspects involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:04 IST
Unidentified Assailants Target Builder’s Bungalow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident in Ambernath town of Thane district, two unidentified men on a motorbike fired shots at a builder's bungalow on Monday.

The shooting, which took place at around 3.30 pm in the Shivaji Nagar area, fortunately resulted in no injuries, according to police reports.

Authorities are currently working to uncover the motive behind the attack and have initiated an investigation to identify the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025