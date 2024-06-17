Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives in Udaipur

A tragic road collision in Udaipur district left four people dead and one injured. The incident involved a speeding trailer that hit a dumper and then landed in a ditch, causing multiple fatalities, including two pedestrians and the trailer driver.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-06-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 15:06 IST
In a tragic incident, a road collision in Udaipur district claimed four lives and left one person injured on Monday, according to police reports.

A speeding trailer collided with a dumper from behind before careening into a ditch along the highway. The mishap led the dumper driver to lose control, subsequently crushing two women and a man who were walking on the road divider, and then hitting another truck from the rear, informed Bekria Police Station SHO Dhanpat.

The trailer driver was also among the dead, while the truck's cleaner sustained injuries. One of the deceased has been identified as Mashruf, as per the police statement.

