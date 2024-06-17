Left Menu

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. Appoints Swetha Sagar as its Manager & Chief Business Officer

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd., South-India's leading kitchen and small domestic appliances player has appointed Swetha Sagar as Manager & Chief Business Officer - Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. with effect from 15th June 2024 subject to the approval of shareholders of the company. In her role she would continue to lead Butterfly business.

Swetha Sagar brings a wealth of experience to the role, with over 19 years in brand management, strategic planning, and business development. Throughout her career, she has held leadership positions at renowned companies such as Versuni India (previously Philips Domestic Appliances), Hindustan Coca Cola, and Hutchinson Essar.

Swetha Sagar brings a wealth of experience to the role, with over 19 years in brand management, strategic planning, and business development. Throughout her career, she has held leadership positions at renowned companies such as Versuni India (previously Philips Domestic Appliances), Hindustan Coca Cola, and Hutchinson Essar. Rangarajan Sriram, Managing Director of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances and head of Kitchen Appliances division at Crompton has stepped down as Managing Director with effect from 14th June 2024. Mr. Sriram has been associated with Crompton since 2012 and led Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. since its acquisition in March 2022. He has been an integral part to the organisation and contributed immensely to the business. We are grateful for his efforts in building and strengthening the organisation at Crompton and Butterfly.

Promeet Ghosh, MD & CEO, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., (company holding 75% of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd.) said, "We express our sincere gratitude to Mr. Sriram for his leadership and the significant role he played in both Crompton & Butterfly. Ms. Swetha's proven expertise aligns perfectly with our vision for Butterfly's continued growth. We are committed to further solidifying Butterfly's position as a leading kitchen appliance brand in India." He further added, "Butterfly is a strong brand, and we are one of the largest integrated kitchen appliance players in India, holding a leadership position across many categories. We will ensure a smooth continuation of Butterfly's operations amidst this leadership transition. We are deeply invested in strengthening our market position and delivering superior kitchen appliance solutions that elevate the cooking experience in Indian households."

'Butterfly' is amongst the Top 3 Brands in India in kitchen and small domestic appliances. It is a reputed brand with high consumer recall in South, known for Aesthetics and Product Quality. It has a diverse product portfolio, with variants adapted to meeting consumer needs. It has 4 core products - Mixer Grinders, Pressure Cookers, Gas Stove, Wet Grinders and backed by a full suite of small domestic appliances. It has a state of art in-house manufacturing setup with strong backward integration. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

