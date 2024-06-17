Left Menu

Puducherry CM N Rangasamy Mourns West Bengal Train Tragedy

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy expressed deep sorrow over a tragic train accident in West Bengal, which resulted in the deaths of at least 15 passengers and injuries to 60 others. Rangasamy conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

N Rangasamy
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday communicated his profound sorrow regarding the tragic train accident that claimed the lives of several passengers in West Bengal.

The devastating incident occurred when a goods train collided with the stationary Agartala-Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express, causing three rear coaches to derail and resulting in 15 fatalities and 60 injuries, according to officials.

Rangasamy expressed his condolences in an official release, stating, 'the mishap is a matter of deep sorrow, and I am shocked over the incident leaving several passengers dead. I convey my grief to the bereaved families.' He also extended his wishes for the swift recovery of those injured.

