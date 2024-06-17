Uttar Pradesh Ushers in Ropeway Revolution in Barsana and Vrindavan

The Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad has initiated groundbreaking ropeway projects in Barsana and Vrindavan with the trial run for the Barsana ropeway slated to begin on Tuesday.

"The ropeways will not only provide exhilarating experiences for tourists but also address severe traffic congestion," stated SB Singh, Chief Executive Officer of UP Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad. He noted that previously, pilgrims, including senior citizens, had to navigate hazardous, steep stairs to reach the Ladli temple in Barsana. The new ropeway facility aims to ease their journey, allowing for a more comfortable and safer visit.

The Rs 15.87 crore Barsana ropeway project includes 12 trolleys, each capable of transporting more than 500 people per hour. Rescue teams will be on standby to ensure safety during operations. In parallel, the feasibility study for the 7.9 km-long Vrindavan ropeway project is underway. This project aims to connect multiple key stations, including the Vaishno Devi temple and ISKCON Prem Mandir, to transform the tourist experience further.

