Air India Passenger Finds Blade in Meal: Airline Confirms Incident

A week after an Air India passenger allegedly discovered a blade-like metal piece in his meal on a Bengaluru-San Francisco flight, the airline has confirmed the presence of a 'foreign object' in the food.

The object originated from a vegetable processing machine used by their catering partner, according to an official statement from Air India. 'Air India confirms that a foreign object was found in a guest's meal aboard one of our flights. Following an investigation, it was identified as originating from the vegetable processing machine used by our catering partner,' stated Rajesh Dogra, Air India's Chief Customer Experience Officer.

The passenger, Mathures Paul, who is a journalist, posted on social media platform X about finding the blade-like object in the meal. Paul criticized Air India's catering service, expressing concerns about potential risks had the object been consumed by a child.

Air India responded by collaborating with its catering partner to strengthen safety measures, including more frequent inspections of the vegetable processing machine. 'Air India has engaged with the affected customer and deeply apologizes for this experience,' Dogra added.

This marks the second recent incident involving food on Air India's long-haul flights, with another passenger reporting uncooked food on a New Delhi-Newark flight earlier.

